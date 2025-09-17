Rocktober Comes to The Historic Dixon Theatre!

Rocktober is almost upon us! Join us this October at The Dixon Historic Theatre for a whole month of rock! From classic rock to heavy, The Dixon’s got something for every rock lover out there this Rocktober. Kicking off the month with a returning fan favorite is Big Love: a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. See them again or for the first time on Oct. 4th, and strap in for one of the greatest tribute bands to ever perform at The Dixon Theatre!

Then, a week later, the theatre will have its first keystone rock performance with Orianthi. The legendary guitarist, singer, songwriter, and all-around rock star will be performing on stage and giving a private meet-and-greet before the show on Oct. 11th at 7:30 p.m.

After that rocking week, jump back in time for the quintessential rock’n’roll tribute to OASIS, Supersonic on Oct. 18th—delivering an OASIS experience you haven’t seen since Manchester circa 1994.

The next day, on Oct. 19th, The Dixon hosts one of the biggest bands to ever perform on the Dixon stage, Buckcherry! Opening for Buckcherry is, friend of the theatre, Drew Cagle and the Reputations, followed by international rockstars Nashville Pussy. All three bands hit the stage on October 19th—the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to rock out well into the night!

Finally, rounding off Rocktober, The Dixon is excited to bring a new rock band to the Dixon stage that blends two genres like you’ve never experienced before! Mariachi Rock Revolution is a rock-fueled, Mariachi-infused spectacle of sight and sound, celebrating the tradition of Mariachi through an unprecedented fusion with modern rock and electronica.

Tickets and more information about all of the events happening this Rocktober at The Dixon Historic Theatre can be found at DixonTheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 815-508-6324. See you at The Dixon!

