Breaking the Silence Around Suicide

September marks Suicide Awareness Month, a time to shed light on an often-hidden struggle that affects countless families and communities. Suicide remains one of the leading causes of preventable death, yet stigma and silence continue to keep many from seeking support. Conversations about suicide may feel heavy or uncomfortable, but avoiding them only deepens isolation and despair.

Recognizing warning signs can save lives. Behaviors such as withdrawal from loved ones, dramatic mood swings, or reckless actions may indicate a person is struggling. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that 46% of individuals who die by suicide had a known mental health condition, while others faced stressors like trauma, illness, or loss. These realities remind us that suicidal thoughts are not rare—but they are also not something anyone should face alone.

Approaching someone in crisis takes courage, compassion, and calm. Simple steps matter: asking direct questions about their safety, removing harmful means, or offering to help them call a professional can interrupt despair and open the door to hope. Remember, listening without judgment and expressing care creates a lifeline of connection.

Silence breeds shame while honesty invites healing: by choosing to speak, even when it feels difficult, we affirm that lives are worth saving.

At Roberts Counseling, each of our clinicians is uniquely trained in areas such as trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, relationship struggles, substance use, and identity-related concerns, all of which, if severe enough, may lead to suicidal thoughts. Connect with us today to see how we can help.

If you or someone you love is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please know immediate support is available.Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, for compassionate help 24/7.

For more information, please contact:

Roberts Counseling, PLLC

114 E. Everett St, Dixon, IL &

1503 1st Ave, Suite B, Rock Falls, IL

Ph: (563) 293-6917

robertscounselingpllc.com