What ‘Going Off Grid’ Entails: Understanding the Difference Between Grid-Tied and Off-Grid Solar Systems

With energy prices on the rise, more homeowners are asking about solar and going “off-grid.” It’s an exciting idea — but often misunderstood.

Going completely off-grid means your home is entirely disconnected from the utility company. Your solar system, battery bank, and lifestyle must all be carefully managed to meet your household energy needs.

Living off-grid means you’re fully responsible for producing, storing, and managing all the energy you use — even at night or during cloudy stretches, unlike a grid-tied system, where the utility remains available as a consistent energy source regardless of weather and daylight hours.

That’s where the design becomes critical. An off-grid system requires detailed energy usage planning, a sizable battery bank, and a mindset shift — you’ll need to be more mindful of when and how you consume power, especially during low-production periods. For many, this means some lifestyle changes to match the rhythms of solar production and battery capacity.

At Stateline Solar, we primarily install grid-tied solar systems — the most cost-effective and common option. However, we do offer battery backup solutions for customers looking to add resilience during utility power outages. It’s important to note: solar alone does not provide power during a grid outage — batteries must be added for this capability.

If you’re considering a battery system or wondering if off-grid is right for you, we’re here to help you understand what’s involved and explore the options that best fit your goals.

