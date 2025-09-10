Transform Your Bathroom with the Onyx Shower System

If you’re looking to update your bathroom with a clean, modern look and minimal maintenance, the Onyx Shower System is a standout choice. Known for its seamless design and long-lasting durability, this system offers a sleek alternative to traditional tile showers—without the hassle of grout lines.

The Onyx Shower System is a custom-fitted solution designed to match your bathroom’s exact dimensions. Instead of dealing with multiple tiles and tricky installations, the system uses large wall panels and shower bases that fit together flawlessly. These solid surface materials are resistant to water damage, stains, and mildew—making them incredibly easy to clean. A simple wipe-down keeps your shower looking fresh and new.

One of the biggest appeals of the Onyx Shower System is its durability. Made from a strong blend of materials similar to what you’d find in premium countertops, the surfaces hold up exceptionally well over time. Whether you’re remodeling a master bath or installing a new shower in a guest space, Onyx products are built to last.

Customization is another strong point. You can choose from a wide range of wall textures, colors, and edge styles to suit your personal style—whether that means a sleek glossy finish or a more rustic tile-inspired look. There are also various accessories available, including corner caddies, built-in benches, and shower niches that match perfectly.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Onyx Shower System is also about convenience. With professional installation, you’ll get a custom, watertight fit that enhances both the function and beauty of your bathroom. And with no grout to scrub, you’ll spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your space.

The Onyx Shower System offers a winning combination of style, simplicity, and strength—making it a smart investment for any home.

At Brothers Flooring, we offer expert advice, customization, and professional installation for the Onyx Shower System.

For more information, stop in to Brothers Flooring today, or contact:

Brothers Flooring

1111 1st Ave, Rock Falls, IL

Ph: (815) 535-9226

1419 N. Galena Ave, Dixon, IL

Ph: (815) 288-1928

dixon.abbeycarpet.com