Sterling Park District - Sterling to Host Pumpkin Dash and Haunted Train Walk This October

Sterling is gearing up for a pair of beloved fall traditions — the 33rd Annual Pumpkin Dash and the 8th Annual Haunted Train Walk — promising fun for the whole family.

The Pumpkin Dash, a free cross-country running festival, takes place Saturday, October 4 at Hoover Park in Sterling. The event is presented by SPD, CGH Medical Center, and Jeff Bright RV Center, with additional sponsors Sauk Valley Bank, River Ridge Animal Hospital, R.T.S. Mulch Services, 815 Porta Potty, Hooties Designs, Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning, Reaver Plumbing and Heating, and Frank’s Small Engine Repair.

The event features bounce houses, a petting zoo, hayrack rides, face painting, and entertainment by “The Amazer” Jeremy Haak. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department and CGH Ambulance Tours will also be on site.

Races begin at 10 a.m. for Pee Wees (age 2 and under), with staggered heats through noon for ages up to 12. The first 1,000 runners receive a small pumpkin and candy, with large pumpkins awarded to heat winners (except Pee Wees).

Hot dogs, bottled water, and chips are provided courtesy of the Sterling Optimists Club. On-site registration starts at 9 a.m.

Three weeks later, on Saturday, October 25, the Dillon Home invites the community to the 8th Annual Haunted Train Walk. Families can enjoy a spooky stroll through the decorated grounds, complete with photo ops and eerie encounters as the “skeleton crew” brings the train to life.

Guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The

first 500 children will receive a bag of candy at the end of the walk.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)