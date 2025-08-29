You might not recognize her name, but you’ll certainly recognize her sound! Orianthi Panagaris hails from Adelaide, Australia, and is a rock, blues, and pop guitarist and singer most famously known for her hit “According to You”and for her role as Michael Jackson’s and Alice Cooper’s lead guitarist! Her second album, Believe, received a worldwide release in late 2009.

The same year, she was named one of the “12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists” by Elle magazine. She also won the “2010 Breakthrough Guitarist of the Year” award hosted by Guitar International magazine.

Her latest single, “Some Kind of Feeling,” kicked off her Some Kind of Feeling Tour back in May; her full Some Kind of Feeling album was released back in June to critical praise!

Orianthi’s tour will be coming through Dixon at The Dixon Historic Theatre this October on the 11th, tickets are on sale at dixontheatre.com .

Next month we have even more coming to the Dixon—three fantastic tribute bands and The Dixon’s next self-produced musical! On September 13th we have Steely Dane, the #1 Steely Dan tribute; You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown opens on the 19th and runs through the 21st; Stairway to Zeppelin hits the stage on the 26th; followed closely by the amazing Alabama tribute: Boys in the Band on the 27th.

For more information and tickets for Orianthi and our other upcoming shows, please visit dixontheatre.com , give our box office a call at 815-508-6324, or send us an email at info@dixontheatre.com .

Don’t miss your chance to see the legendary guitarist Orianthi at The Dixon Historic Theatre on October 11th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are selling quick. We’ll see you at The Dixon!

The Dixon Theatre

114 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 508-6324

dixontheatre.com