Back to School: Supporting Our Community’s Kids

Another school year is on the horizon, and Roberts Counseling, PLLC is here to remind our community that mental well-being matters — especially for children. Whether it’s the first day of kindergarten or the last year of high school, this season brings changes that can feel overwhelming.

Back-to-school anxiety is common. SAMHSA reports that 1 in 5 children has a diagnosable mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder, and yet many never receive the support they need. Strong mental health is directly tied to success in the classroom and beyond.

Inviting children to share how they’re feeling about returning to school can ease stress. Normalizing their worries and making space for emotional expression helps them feel understood.

Designing consistent routines around sleep, meals, and responsibilities creates a sense of stability. Predictability can be incredibly grounding during periods of change.

Attending school orientations, walking through classroom halls, or practicing the morning routine helps reduce fear of the unknown. These small efforts build confidence and calm.

Encouraging in-person social interaction is especially crucial this year. For many students, these are some of the first few years of schooling without the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting normal social experiences. Rebuilding connections and supporting friendships can help children feel more secure as they return.

Roberts Counseling proudly advocates for the holistic well-being of our community, especially its youngest members. Let’s support our children as they head into this school year with encouragement, understanding, and care that lasts far beyond the first day.

For more information, or to learn more, please contact:

Roberts Counseling, PLLC

114 E. Everett St, Dixon, IL &

1503 1st Ave, Suite B, Rock Falls, IL

Ph: (563) 293-6917

robertscounselingpllc.com