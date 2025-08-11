Making the Most of Space: Utilizing Underneath Solar Panels

Stateline Solar - Making the Most of Space: Utilizing Underneath Your Solar Panels

Ground-mounted solar panels do more than produce clean energy—they also create a valuable shaded area beneath them that’s often overlooked. By putting this space to work, you can boost your homestead’s efficiency without needing extra land. Here are five smart ways to utilize the area underneath solar panels:

1. Chickens & Sheep. The shaded, protected ground under solar panels makes an excellent shelter for chickens and sheep. It keeps animals cool in summer and dry in wet weather. With rotational grazing and secure fencing, this space can double as a productive mini-pasture.

2. Firewood Storage. Firewood stays dry and well-aerated under solar panels. Stack it off the ground on pallets to prevent rot, and you’ve got a perfect, out-of-the-way storage area that doesn’t take up extra yard space.

3. Gardening andShade Crops. Try growing shade-tolerant plants like lettuce, spinach, kale, or herbs. This practice, known as agrivoltaics, not only makes use of the space under solar panels, but also conserves moisture and protects tender plants from harsh midday sun.

4. Tool and Equipment Storage. Tuck away wheelbarrows, shovels, hoses, and other gardening tools under solar panels to keep them dry and easily accessible. A simple tarp or small enclosure can offer extra protection from wind and rain.

5. Composting and Mulching. The consistent shade and moderate temperatures make the area under solar panels ideal for compost bins or mulch piles. Decomposition happens steadily, and you’re close to both the garden and livestock areas.

By using the space under your solar panels thoughtfully, you can maximize productivity, minimize waste, and create a more sustainable and organized homestead—all while generating clean power from above.

