SVCC Launches Legacy Campaign as President Hellmich Retires

Sauk Valley Community College (SVCC) announces that President Dr. David Hellmich will retire in May 2026 after 11 years of distinguished service. His leadership has shaped SVCC into a hub of innovation, educational access, and community engagement.

Appointed as the College’s sixth president in 2015, Dr. Hellmich guided SVCC through both major growth and significant challenges. During the Illinois budget crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, his steady leadership preserved adult education and ensured a seamless transition to remote learning. His ability to unite the campus community during uncertain times fostered a culture of trust and resilience. Throughout his tenure, he remained dedicated to student achievement, workforce development, and institutional strength.

Under his direction, SVCC expanded its academic offerings in high-demand fields, including nursing, sonography, emergency medical services, and agriculture. The College also built a fully operational greenhouse in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension and modernized its health careers laboratories by enhancing hands-on learning and career readiness.

Beyond academics, Dr. Hellmich championed inclusivity, civic involvement, and community partnerships. His collaborative, ethical approach helped shape a campus culture rooted in respect, accountability, and public service. These values earned him the 2025 Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award and the 2020 Citizen of the Year honor from the Dixon Chamber of Commerce.

Among his most impactful accomplishments is the Impact Program, which offers eligible high school students up to three years of tuition and fees in exchange for community service. The initiative reflects his conviction that education should be accessible, transformative, and grounded in service.

To honor his legacy, SVCC has launched the Dr. Hellmich Leadership Legacy Campaign, a charitable initiative to ensure the continued growth and success of the Impact Program. The College invites the community to invest in education and help build a stronger Sauk Valley.

To learn more or make a tax-deductible gift, visit svcc.edu/hellmich-legacy or contact Dr. Lori Cortez at (815) 835-6260.

