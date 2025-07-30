CGH to Introduce Cutting-Edge da Vinci 5 Robotic Surgical System

Beginning July 2025, CGH Medical Center will introduce the Intuitive da Vinci 5® (DV5) - the latest and most advanced robotic surgical system available. Used for minimally invasive procedures, including urology, gynecology, thoracic, colorectal, bariatric, and general surgeries, the DV5 enhances CGH’s current surgical technology and is designed to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient care.

The DV5 system represents a significant leap forward in surgical care for the Sauk Valley and surrounding communities, offering several key benefits to our patients, including:

Smaller and fewer incisions

Reduced blood loss

Less scarring and post-operative pain

Shorter hospital stays

Faster recovery and return to daily life

With more than 150 new design innovations, the DV5 builds upon the proven strengths of previous models, such as wristed instruments, 3DHD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As always, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci system, which translates their hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body.

Key enhancements of the DV5 include:

Force Feedback technology, a first-of-its-kind feature which can reduce the amount of force applied to tissue

Optimized vision, with improved color accuracy, higher image resolution, and the most lifelike 3D imaging to date

Better ergonomics, offering greater comfort and visual control for surgeons

Vast computing power – over 10,000 times that of the da Vinci Xi – to enable real-time insights and future-ready capabilities

With advanced features available now and the flexibility to integrate future updates, the da Vinci 5 positions CGH at the forefront of surgical innovation. We are proud to bring this cutting-edge surgical technology to our patients, and look forward to providing advanced, minimally invasive surgical options right here - close to home.

For more information, visit www.cghmc.com/davinci .

