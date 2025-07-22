Is It Time for Your Insurance Check-Up? Why an Annual Review Matters

As your life changes, so do your insurance needs. That’s why a personal insurance annual review is one of the most important steps you can take to make sure your coverage still matches your lifestyle. Whether you’ve experienced major life changes or recently renewed policies without a second thought, a yearly review with Hicks Insurance can help you stay protected and potentially save you money.

Think of it as a health check-up for your finances. Over the past year, have you bought a new car, renovated your home, or welcomed a new family member? Did your teen get their driver’s license? Even positive events like paying off your mortgage or retiring can affect the type of insurance coverage that’s best for you.

During an annual review, a trusted agent from Hicks Insurance will review your current policies and identify gaps, overlaps, or opportunities to bundle and save. This is especially important for home, auto, life, and umbrella insurance. They’ll also explain any new coverage options or discounts that may now be available.

Regular reviews also allow you to take advantage of policy updates or new offerings that might not have been available when you initially signed up. At Hicks Insurance, we collaborate with top-rated carriers and stay updated on changes in coverage options, so you don’t have to.

Regular reviews also ensure that your liability limits are still appropriate for your current situation. As your assets grow, so does your exposure to risk. Making sure you have the right coverage today can prevent major financial loss tomorrow.

The process is quick and easy, and can lead to better coverage, more peace of mind, and real savings. You’ve worked hard for what you have, so let’s make sure it’s fully protected.

Don’t let outdated coverage leave you vulnerable. Schedule an insurance review with Hicks Insurance at 815-288-1523 or visit www.hicksinsurance.biz .

Hicks Insurance Agency & Associates, Inc.

311 S Peoria Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Phone: 815-288-1523

www.hicksinsurance.biz

