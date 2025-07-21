Free Balance Screenings Available at Morrison Community Hospital

Falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults and individuals with mobility or balance challenges. Even a minor fall can lead to serious complications such as fractures, head injuries, or long-term loss of independence. That’s why understanding your personal fall risk is so important—and why Morrison Community Hospital is offering free balance screenings through its rehab department.

A balance screening is a quick and effective way to determine if you’re at increased risk of falling. It’s especially valuable if you’ve recently experienced a fall, feel unsteady when walking, or have difficulty getting up from a seated position. These can be early warning signs of impaired balance or muscle weakness that could lead to a future fall. Other risk factors include dizziness, vision problems, or the use of multiple medications, all of which can impact stability.

During the free screening at MCH, a licensed physical therapist will assess your strength, coordination, and gait. Depending on the results, you may be given tips on how to reduce your fall risk through simple lifestyle changes or exercises. If needed, a full physical therapy evaluation may be recommended, and in some cases, you may be referred to a physician or specialist for further evaluation. Importantly, you no longer need a doctor’s referral to receive physical therapy services; however, some insurance plans may still require physician approval.

Early intervention can make a significant difference. If you’ve been feeling unsteady or want peace of mind about your balance, take advantage of this free screening. Morrison Community Hospital’s dedicated rehab team is here to help you stay safe, mobile, and confident.

To schedule your appointment, call 815-772-5548 today.

Morrison Community Hospital

303 N. Jackson St.

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-4003

www.morrisonhospital.com