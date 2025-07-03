Off to College, Time for a Bedroom Refresh

When kids head off to college, they’re not just leaving behind memories—they’re often taking half the furniture with them. One of the first things to go? Their bed. Whether it’s headed to a campus apartment or their first real place, that mattress and frame tend to be high on the moving list. And once the dust settles, parents are left with a quiet, half-empty room that’s suddenly ready for a refresh.

This is the perfect time to reimagine that space, whether it becomes a guest room, home office, or simply a more updated version of your student’s old room. Harold’s Furniture makes the process easy with everyday low prices on quality beds and bedroom sets. Whether you’re replacing what was taken or upgrading to something new, Harold’s offers stylish, durable options that won’t stretch your budget.

And for the college student, Harold’s is a go-to spot for furnishing their new space. They’ll find sturdy, affordable beds perfect for apartment living, along with other essentials like dressers, desks, and lounge-worthy sofas. It’s a smart way to set them up with comfort and style from the start—because dorm furniture just doesn’t cut it for long.

Back at home, replacing the old bed with something more modern or multi-functional opens the door to new possibilities. Maybe it’s a sleek guest bed with storage underneath, or a cozy daybed for relaxing and reading. With Harold’s wide selection, it’s easy to find the right fit.

So whether your college-bound kid is outfitting a new apartment or you’re updating the room they left behind, Harold’s Furniture has you covered. Affordable, dependable, and local, they help families handle this transition with ease—and a whole lot more comfort.

