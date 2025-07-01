Your Invitation to “Unplug Illinois” on Saturday, July 12

On July 12, Unplug Illinois Day, communities throughout Illinois will ditch their electronic devices and plug into fun and activities at their local park and recreation agencies. By encouraging individuals to “plug into” these resources, Unplug Illinois highlights the value that parks and recreational spaces bring to communities and individual lives.

Parks are not just patches of green; they are vital components of healthier, more sustainable communities. They offer a space for play and relaxation, which are essential for physical, mental, and social well-being. Unplug Illinois serves to remind us of these benefits and the importance of preserving and utilizing these spaces for the enrichment of our everyday lives.

According to various studies, the average American spends over 11 hours per day interacting with digital media, which has been linked to several mental, physical, and social health challenges. Mental health concerns, such as increased anxiety and depression, have been associated with excessive screen time and social media use. Physically, a sedentary lifestyle contributes to obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and other health issues, with approximately 42% of U.S. adults classified as obese. Socially, reliance on digital communication has been shown to impede face-to-face interactions, potentially leading to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

With nearly 600 acres of property, two disc golf courses, 3 fishing ponds, Emerald Hill Golf Course, and seven miles of bike paths, the Sterling Park District provides plenty of places to get out and get active. Additionally, membership at the Westwood Fitness and Sports Center and the Duis Center unlocks a variety of amenities, catering to fitness and sports lovers.

To explore all that the Sterling Park District has to offer, visit SterlingParks.org and discover an interactive map, along with a detailed overview of the district’s features and activities. For more ideas on how to unplug, check out the many resources at unplugillinois.org .

