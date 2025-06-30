Get Your Home Ready for Summer if You’re Planning to Sell Soon

Summer is one of the most active seasons for real estate, and if you’re planning to put your home on the market, now is a great time to prepare. A well-presented home not only attracts more buyers but can also lead to faster offers and better sale prices. Taking a few extra steps to showcase your property in its best light can make all the difference.

Start with curb appeal. First impressions count, and a tidy, inviting exterior is essential. Mow the lawn, trim bushes, plant a few colorful flowers, and consider a fresh coat of paint on the front door or shutters. A power-washed driveway and clean walkways also send the message that your home is well cared for.

Inside, make sure the home feels cool, bright, and clutter-free. Summer buyers are looking for airy spaces, so open blinds to let in natural light and consider using light-colored linens or neutral decor to brighten rooms. Ensure that your A/C system is in top shape so the home stays comfortably cool during showings.

Take care of minor repairs and updates. Leaky faucets, squeaky doors, or cracked tiles might seem small, but they can signal neglect to potential buyers. Now’s the time to touch up paint, fix anything broken, and stage each room to feel functional and welcoming.

Don’t forget to highlight outdoor living areas. In summer, buyers are drawn to patios, decks, and yards. Arrange outdoor furniture, clean the grill, and stage the space like an extension of your home.

A real estate professional can help you pinpoint the most cost-effective improvements and connect you with trusted contractors, stagers, and photographers. With a little planning and preparation, you’ll be ready to make a strong impression and attract the right buyer this summer.