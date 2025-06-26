Ideas for an Amazing Home Office

If you’re one of the many employees working remotely these days, it’s important to have a dedicated space that is comfortable and helps boost your productivity. At Harold’s Furniture in Rock Falls, we carry everything you need to set up a terrific workspace.

Start with the right desk. We offer a range of office desks—from sleek computer models to executive and L‑shape designs. A corner desk can maximize space, fitting neatly into a room’s layout while giving you ample surface area for your computer, paperwork, or dual monitors. Add organization with bookcases and storage. Clutter kills focus. Our selection includes bookcases and office storage pieces that help keep your workspace clear, putting documents, binders, and supplies within easy reach. Illuminate and personalize. Good lighting and décor create a space you enjoy spending time in. Home décor, lamps, area rugs, window treatments, and accent furniture to brighten your office and reflect your style can all be found in our showroom. Finish with functional accessories. Consider a rug under your office chair to protect flooring, a decorative lamp for extra light, and coordinating accent pieces to tie the room together. We carry a wide variety of accessories like throw pillows, rugs, and lamps to complete your workspace .

Combining smart furniture choices with thoughtful décor turns any spare room or corner into a beautiful and productive home office. At Harold’s Furniture in Rock Falls, we make it easy by offering desks, chairs, storage, and décor—all in one trusted local store. Design wisely, stay organized, and enjoy working from home.

For more information, please visit or contact us at:

Harold’s Furniture

1210 West Rock Falls Rd

Rock Falls, IL 61071

Ph: (815) 625-7177

haroldsfurniture1.com