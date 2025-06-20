Give Back to Your Child’s School with $25 Sports Physicals at CGH!

Get ready, get set...give back! If your child participates in sports, a yearly sports physical is required. These exams evaluate your young athlete’s fitness levels and identify any underlying conditions that could affect their ability to participate safely.

Now, you can give back to your child’s school by taking advantage of $25 sports physicals at participating CGH Clinics, available through August 31. CGH will donate $5 from each exam to support your child’s school. It’s a win-win for your family and your community! Visit www.cghmc.com/sportsphysicals for details.

All locations, excluding Ready Care, appreciate appointments made in advance. Your child does not need to be an established patient. Payment is due at time of service (cash or card). This offer is for sports physicals only.

CGH Dixon Medical Center (1321 N. Galena Ave): Thursday, July 10 (AM Only) - Marisa Garcia, MSN, FNP-BC

Thursday, July 10 (AM Only) - Marisa Garcia, MSN, FNP-BC CGH Dixon Ready Care (1321 N. Galena Ave): Walk-Ins ongoing through August 31

Walk-Ins ongoing through August 31 CGH Fulton Medical Center (1130 17 th St, Suite B): Tuesday, July 22* - Lynne Coffey, FNP-BC (* If this date doesn’t work, please call to schedule. Special offer will be honored.)

Tuesday, July 22* - Lynne Coffey, FNP-BC (* If this date doesn’t work, please call to schedule. Special offer will be honored.) CGH Milledgeville Medical Center (601 E. Old Mill St): June 18 & July 24 - Angela Stralow, FNP-BC

June 18 & July 24 - Angela Stralow, FNP-BC CGH Morrison Medical Center (105 S. Heaton St): July 15 - Breah Sharp, FNP-BC

July 15 - Breah Sharp, FNP-BC CGH Mt. Carroll Medical Center (106 E. Market St): July 3 & July 24 - Amanda Dawson, APN, FNP-BC

July 3 & July 24 - Amanda Dawson, APN, FNP-BC CGH Prophetstown Medical Center (212 E. Railroad St): June 18 - Breah Sharp, FNP-BC

June 18 - Breah Sharp, FNP-BC CGH Sterling Ready Care (15 W 3 rd St) Walk-Ins ongoing through August 31

Walk-Ins ongoing through August 31 CGH Walnut Medical Center (131 Jackson St): July 23 (AM Only) - Missi Armstrong, APN, FNP-BC

For immunizations or well-child/school exams (required for students entering preschool, kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades), please contact your child’s primary care provider. Together, we can help set your child up for a healthy, happy school year!

CGH Medical Center

100 E. Le Fevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815.625.0400

cghmc.com