Spark Curiosity and Creativity This Summer at SVCC’s College for Kids

Looking for ways to keep your child’s mind active and engaged during summer break? Sauk Valley Community College’s College for Kids summer enrichment program offers students entering grades 3 through 8 the opportunity to explore new interests, make friends, and enjoy learning in a fun and interactive setting.

Held on SVCC’s Dixon campus, the program features hands-on classes led by enthusiastic instructors who specialize in making education exciting and accessible. Each course combines creativity and learning, providing kids with the opportunity to build confidence and discover new passions beyond the traditional classroom.

Whether your child is curious about science, enjoys the outdoors, or loves to express themselves artistically, College for Kids has something for everyone. A few of this year’s exciting new courses include:

Renewable Energy and the Power Protectors STEM Challenge – Kids explore renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro power through hands-on projects, including designing a superhero hideout and engaging in the Energy Island Adventure board game.

– Kids explore renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro power through hands-on projects, including designing a superhero hideout and engaging in the Energy Island Adventure board game. Growing in the Greenhouse – Students delve into plant science by learning how to propagate plants and explore hydroponic systems, culminating in the creation of plants to take home.

– Students delve into plant science by learning how to propagate plants and explore hydroponic systems, culminating in the creation of plants to take home. Pokémon® Masters: Designers & 3D Makers Unite! – Aspiring designers use their Pokémon imagination to create digital custom playing cards and design action figures, jewelry, and toys using professional-level modeling software.

Beyond the academics, the program promotes teamwork, creativity, and personal growth. Kids get to meet peers with shared interests, try new things, and enjoy a break from screens and summer boredom.

Classes are offered in weeklong sessions with flexible scheduling and affordable pricing. Need help covering the cost? Scholarships are available to help make this enriching experience accessible to more families.

Enrollment is now open, and classes tend to fill quickly. To view course options and register, visit www.svcc.edu/cfk or call Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212.

