Stay Active and Engaged This Summer with Youth Sports Camps at the Sterling Park District

Keep your kids active and engaged this summer with Sterling Park District’s sports camps! These camps provide numerous opportunities for children to play and to discover a new passion. There is sure to be a sport for every child to stay entertained throughout the summer.

Young golfers ages 7-12 can kickstart their passion at the Junior Golf Clinic at Emerald Hill. This two-day clinic offers sessions on June 10 & 12 and June 17 & 19, allowing budding golfers to learn and practice essential skills. Register by June 6th to secure a spot.

Dive Camp at the Duis Center will boost confidence as children ages 8 and older learn new diving techniques and skills. No previous diving experience necessary. Classes run from June 17-26.

The Youth Soccer Camp offers tailored sessions designed for different age groups. The camp for PreK-2nd grade will take place from July 7-10, while 6th-8th graders can join from July 11-13. Register by June 15th to receive a camp t-shirt.

Young football enthusiasts in grades 1-5 can enjoy Flag Football Camp, filled with fun drills and scrimmages. This camp will run from August 26-30. To receive a camp t-shirt, sign up by June 29th.

BasketballSkills Camp for grades 4-9 will focus on fundamentals and techniques needed to become a successful player. Boys’ camp is scheduled for July 14-18, and girls’ camp will follow from July 21-25. Register by June 15th to receive a t-shirt.

Don’t miss out on Westwood’s FREE Tennis Week from July 14-17. Open to ages 7-14, this event offers a fantastic introduction to tennis. Each participant will receive a complimentary goodie bag, including a Junior racket. Register by July 3rd.

Register early to ensure your child doesn’t miss out on an unforgettable summer filled with sports, learning, and the chance to make new friendships!

For more information about times and pricing, please contact:

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)