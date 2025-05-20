Your Birth, Your Choice: Supportive Care at CGH Dixon Medical Center

Are you currently pregnant or planning a pregnancy in the future? We know that when it comes to pregnancy and childbirth, choosing the right health care provider is essential.Two common options when having a baby are midwives and obstetricians (OB-GYNs)- each offering distinct approaches to maternal care.

Obstetrics and gynecology services are commonly offered by obstetricians (OB-GYNs) and Certified Nurse Midwives.

Midwives are trained professionals who specialize in supporting women through low-risk pregnancies, childbirth, and postpartum recovery. Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) have both nursing and midwifery training. Midwives prioritize personalized care and support a natural birth experience, using medical interventions only when necessary.

Obstetricians are medical doctors trained to manage all types of pregnancies, including high-risk ones. They are experts in surgical procedures, such as cesarean sections, and are more likely to use medical interventions like inductions or epidurals. OB-GYNs are trained to anticipate and manage complications that may arise during pregnancy or labor.

For low-risk pregnancies, many women find the midwifery model empowering and supportive. For those with pre-existing conditions or complications, obstetricians provide vital expertise. In some cases, women choose combined care for their childbirth experience, starting with a midwife and involving an OB-GYN if complications occur. Ultimately, the best choice depends on your health and birthing plan preferences with a provider you are completely comfortable with.

Whether you’re early in your pregnancy or nearing your due date, you can switch your prenatal care to our compassionate CGH providers at any time. Then, when it’s time to deliver your baby, the Birthing Center at CGH Medical Center is your top choice in the Sauk Valley. Every year, we welcome approximately 550 babies into the world, and we would be honored to help your family. To make an appointment at CGH Dixon Medical Center, please call 815-284-1600, or for more information about all of our caring obstetrics providers, visit cghmc.com/birthingcenter .