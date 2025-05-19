Meet the Surgical Experts: Advanced Care from Trusted Specialists in Our Community

Access to specialized medical care is a vital part of maintaining a healthy community, and Morrison Community Hospital is proud to introduce a team of top-tier physicians and surgeons bringing expert care close to home. These specialists are not only highly trained, but are also committed to providing compassionate, patient-centered care using the latest in medical advancements.

Dr. Abdul Foad, Orthopaedic Surgeon, focuses on restoring mobility and quality of life through both surgical and non-surgical treatment of the shoulder and knee, as well as caring for carpal tunnel syndrome. His precision and dedication make him a trusted name in musculoskeletal health.

Dr. David Yeager, Podiatric Surgeon, brings deep expertise in foot and ankle care, addressing conditions ranging from bunions and heel pain to diabetic foot issues.

Dr. Mathew Mathew, Urologist, provides comprehensive care for both men and women, treating a wide range of urological concerns including urinary incontinence, vasectomies, and prostate issues with a personalized approach.

Dr. Ricky Maddox, General Surgeon, is known for his thorough diagnostic skills and commitment to preventive care. He performs colonoscopies, endoscopies, and other general surgical procedures aimed at early detection and effective treatment.

Dr. Vasan Purighalla, Neurosurgeon, specializes in minimally invasive and robotic spine and neck surgery. With advanced techniques that reduce recovery time, he treats patients at the Moline location on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Dr. Robb Rydzynski, Urogynecologist, offers expert care in pelvic floor disorders, incontinence, and reconstructive surgery, blending his background in urology and gynecology to provide holistic treatment options for women.

Dr. D. Thane Cody, Otolaryngologist, continues to offer trusted care for ear, nose, and throat conditions. His experience in treating patients of all ages has made him a reliable provider in the community.

Patients can schedule appointments by calling Morrison Community Hospital at 815-772-5511, or by visiting www.morrisonhospital.com for more information. With this team of specialists, quality care is always within reach.

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-4003

www.morrisonhospital.com