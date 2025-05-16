The funerals of today don’t have to be the traditional type you might expect. More and more, families and friends are celebrating lost loved ones in ways that are unique to the person that has passed.

The idea behind personalizing a funeral for a loved one is to be a little less traditional and formulaic, and is more about tailoring the service to reflect the person’s life. But how do you know what type of personal or customized touches to include? Here are some tips to get started.

Choose a Special Theme

Picking a special theme is a wonderful way to honor your loved one. The theme could be something they were passionate about; you can use colors from their favorite college or pro sports team, or include decor from their favorite movie or television series. Were they passionate about golf? Provide a golf ball with your loved one’s name for each attendee. If they were a big reader, you could offer a special bookmark with their name and photo. Theseare great ways to include elements from their life that will help deliver a memorable tribute.

Photos and Collectibles

While photo tables and special displays are common at visitations and other services, you could arrange them in a unique way. Perhaps a digitized collage set to your loved one’s favorite music, or an album of photos they may have taken themselves.

This is also a great opportunity to display some of their favorite mementos like trophies, books, art, or other personal items that they loved.

Nature and Flowers

Another wonderful way to personalize a funeral is to plant special flowers or trees in your loved one’s memory. This creates a place in nature that can be memorialized and visited, so you can continue to feel connected to them.

