Step into Sweet Adventure at the 40th Annual Sauk Valley Child Fair

Get ready for a day filled with sugar, smiles, and sweet surprises at the 40th Annual Sauk Valley Child Fair to be held Saturday, June 7, 2025, on the Sauk Valley Community College campus.

This year’s theme, Candyland, brings a delightful twist to this beloved community tradition. Families will journey through a colorful wonderland where learning and play go hand in hand—no golden ticket required! From lollipop lanes to chocolate-themed games, every stop promises fun, creativity, and educational magic.

Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, educator, or community member, the Sauk Valley Child Fair is a must-visit event that brings together over 1,000 attendees and a wide range of local organizations. It’s not just for those in children’s services; businesses can benefit from the exposure and community connection.

What to Expect:

Interactive booths with hands-on games, crafts, and candy-themed activities

Petting zoo

Educational exhibits focusing on child development, health, literacy, and safety

Resources for families on nutrition, early learning, and community support

This FREE event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., giving families plenty of time to enjoy all the sweet fun. To make the most of your Candyland adventure, arrive early to get the best parking and avoid long lines. With so much to see and do, comfortable shoes are a must—you’ll be on your feet exploring interactive booths, games, and exhibits.

The Sauk Valley Child Fair is more than a celebration—it’s a way to build stronger families and a more connected community. It’s a space where children can discover, parents can learn, and everyone can enjoy a day full of joy and purpose.

This event is possible thanks to CGH Medical Center, OSF St. Katharine Hospital, Sauk Valley Community College, SVCC Impact Program, and the Regional Office of Education #47.

Interested in being an exhibitor? Contact Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212 or visit www.svcc.edu /childfair.

