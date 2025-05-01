Cryotherapy is Now Available at Westwood Wellness

Cryotherapy is a popular wellness treatment that involves briefly exposing the body to extremely cold temperatures, 1-3 minutes per session, to stimulate various health benefits. By creating a sensation of freezing, cryotherapy triggers the body’s natural healing mechanisms, such as reducing inflammation, releasing endorphins, and enhancing pain relief.

Despite this drastic temperature drop, the treatment is designed so that the cold remains superficial, ensuring that internal body temperatures remain stable and unaffected. Participants typically experience only the sensation of cold and might feel a temporary “pins and needles” sensation towards the end of the session, which dissipates quickly upon completion. This non-invasive approach is favored by athletes and individuals seeking faster recovery and overall health improvements.

Although not a medical procedure, cryotherapy is believed to support skin rejuvenation by boosting collagen production, enhancing elasticity, and reducing the appearance of cellulite. Additionally, whole-body cryotherapy is thought to increase metabolic rates, aiding in weight loss as the body works to warm itself, potentially burning up to 500-800 calories per session.

Advocates of cryotherapy claim benefits such as improved recovery times, reduced inflammation, and a boost in overall mood and energy levels. Many users also report improvement in their sleep after a session. Depending on your physical condition, you may feel immediate relief from joint and muscle pain.

You must be 18+ years old. A 16- or 17-year-old, however, may utilize the whole-body cryotherapy chamber with parental approval and with the parent/guardian remaining in the Wellness area during the session.

For the entire month of May, individuals can take advantage of the introductory price of $10 per session. After May, sessions are $20 and punch cards are available for Total Fitness members.

Call the Wellness Center at 815-622-6201 or visit www.SterlingParks.org to book your session online.

