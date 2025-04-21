Grow Your Healthcare Career at CGH Medical Center!

At CGH Medical Center, we begin each day with one purpose: to deliver exceptional patient care with outstanding skill and heartfelt compassion. At the end of the day, that makes CGH a great place to work!

We are proud to have recently received numerous Top Workplace awards - including Top Healthcare Company/Facility; Top Company that Gives Back to the Community; Top Nonprofit Organization; Top Large Employer (100+ Employees); Top Workplace for Veterans; and one of the Top Workplaces for Seniors. Each is a testament to the culture instilled and nurtured at CGH throughout the years.

“Truly, our greatest asset is our people, and we are extremely proud of our entire CGH team,” said Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH President and CEO. “From our physicians, healthcare providers, and staff members to our Auxiliary volunteers, CGH is a workplace where everyone can thrive and come together to make a difference in the communities we serve.”

If you are looking for a career in healthcare, visit www.cghmc.com/careers today! Current opportunities include Operating Room RN/CNA; Emergency Room RN/CNA; Critical Care Unit RN; Behavioral Health Unit RN; Main Clinic RN/LPN; and more! In addition, our robust benefits package includes flexible scheduling, day one benefits, competitive wages, tuition reimbursement opportunities, IMRF & DC retirement plans, and sign-on bonuses for select positions.

“Our team is dedicated to compassionate, patient-centered care and is supported with updated technology and equipment, renovated facilities, and ongoing recruitment of highly qualified healthcare providers,” added Steinke. “We’ve built a culture that is worth celebrating, but we can never forget that the essence of our efforts comes down to the unwavering support we receive from you — our community.

A strong, independent hospital is not just about healthcare; it’s about people caring for people. Your support fuels our commitment to maintaining a sanctuary of health and wellness right here, where it belongs: close to home. Thank you for choosing CGH Medical Center.”

