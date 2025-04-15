How Do Claims Affect Your Insurance?

Filing an insurance claim is often the right step after damage, theft, or an accident—but many people don’t realize that it can also impact their premiums. Whether or not your rates go up after a claim depends on a few key factors, including your claims history, the type of claim, and your insurance company’s policies.

Not all claims are treated the same. Some, like water damage or liability claims, tend to raise premiums more than weather-related or uncontrollable events. A history of frequent claims may signal higher risk to insurers and result in rate increases or, in some cases, non-renewal of your policy. Even one claim can eliminate a claims-free discount you may have earned over time.

At Hicks Insurance, we believe in educating our clients so they can make confident choices. If the cost of repairs is close to your deductible, it might be smarter to pay out of pocket to avoid potential rate hikes. And before filing, it’s always a good idea to gather photos and repair estimates, and then reach out to your agent for guidance.

Each insurer has its own rules. While some offer accident forgiveness or leniency for long-term customers, others may raise your rate after just one incident. That’s why it’s smart to talk to your insurance agent before filing a claim.

As an independent, family-owned agency serving Illinois communities since 1962, we pride ourselves on building long-term relationships and providing honest, personalized advice. We work with top-rated insurance carriers to find coverage that fits your needs—not the other way around.

If you’re unsure how a claim might impact your rates or policy, don’t hesitate to give us a call. Our team is here to support you every step of the way, with the trusted insight and care you’ve come to expect from Hicks Insurance.

