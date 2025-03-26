Don’t Hit Snooze on Sleep Disorders

Sleep is something everyone needs, but many people don’t get enough of it — or at least not good quality sleep. With March as Sleep Awareness Month, there’s no better time to raise awareness of sleep disorders and put a spotlight on the services of the CGH Sleep Center! While it’s easy to think of sleep disorders as something that only affects a small group of people, they’re far more common than most realize, in both children and adults.

Childhood sleep disorders can not only affect school performance - by causing decreased attention, learning, memory and focus - but can also cause bedwetting, daytime sleepiness, and unusual/abnormal behaviors while falling asleep, sleeping, or waking up. Sleep disorders can also affect a child’s behavior, causing irritability and hyperactivity.

Symptoms of an adult sleep disorder can include excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, waking up feeling unrested, difficulty concentrating, and even mood changes like irritability or depression. If a family member has ever mentioned that you snore loudly, stop breathing in your sleep, or gasp for air, those could be red flags for sleep apnea, one of the most common sleep disorders.

At the CGH Sleep Center, we understand...and we can help! Our Sleep Medicine team, including new provider Dr. Brittany Monceaux, can diagnose both pediatric and adult sleep disorders and offer you or a family member the therapies needed to sleep better and be your best slept self!

Dr. Monceaux sees adult and pediatric patients at the CGH Main Clinic, 101 E. Miller Road in Sterling, and at the CGH Dixon Medical Center, 1321 N. Galena Avenue (behind Culver’s) in Dixon. Rebecca Cady, MS, FNP, also sees adult patients at the CGH Main Clinic. To make an appointment, please call 815-625-4790 (Sterling) or 815-284-1600 (Dixon).

For more information on sleep and sleep disorders, including useful tips for improving your sleep health and recommended hours of sleep per age group, visit www.cghmc.com/sleep .

