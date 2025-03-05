Your Spring Guide to Fun in the Sun!

Anticipation can boost happiness and improve overall well-being by providing a positive focus on future events. So despite what a groundhog from Pennsylvania has to say, let’s all look forward to Spring and enjoying some outdoor fun in the sun.

If you’re looking to swing some clubs, Emerald Hill Golf Coursewill be open before we know it. 18 holes of bent grass greens and Kentucky bluegrass tees, a self-service driving range, three practice greens, and a practice chipping area will all be available, as well as special Spring ratesso you can get a head start on your golf season.

Disc golfis one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and Sinnissippi Park provides a historic “destination” disc golf course, ranking #29 out of 363 Illinois courses. Designed in 1982, the course offers 27 holes varying from open park-style shots and tighter technical woods shots with elevation changes, a winding creek, and mature oak trees. The rules are the same as regular golf; all you need is a few discs to give it a shot.

Beginning in April, our Outdoor Soccer Programis open to kids in PreK through8th grade. Your child will learn the game in a fun and educational environment with practice one day a week and a scrimmage every Saturday. Registration deadline is March 23and spots are limited, so sign up soon!

Save the date for our Easter Egg Hunt! On April 12, at 1:30 sharp, the Westwood soccer fields will be covered with candy-filled Easter eggs. The hunt only takes a few minutes, so don’t be late! Kids 8 and under are free, and the Easter Bunny will be on site for photo ops.

For more information on all the Sterling Park District offers for plenty of Spring fun, pick up our most recent Spring Activity Guide at any SPD facility, or check it out online at www.sterlingparks.org .

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)