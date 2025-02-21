Choosing Memorial Flowers: The Meaning Behind Common Types and Colors

Sending flowers is a time-honored method of showing support to people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one. Although sending flowers is a common gesture, choosing which type of flower to send can be hard to decide. Additionally, there are some types of flowers that have different significance, as well as some color psychologies that make one type more appropriate than others in certain circumstances. Here is some important information to know.

Types of Flowers and Symbolism

Although flowers represent a sign of sympathy, their color meanings differ. Here are a few guidelines for popular memorial flowers to help you make the right choice.

Orchids are usually sent to the home of the grieving family to symbolize beauty and fondness.

Roses typically represent love and caring for the family.

Peace lilies are a traditional flower for funeral services that can represent love, respect, and thoughtfulness.

Each color of the flower has its own special significance, too. For example:

Red is a sign of love.

White symbolizes innocence.

Pink shows admiration and respect.

Yellow represents friendship and camaraderie.

Sending Plants Instead

Instead of – or in addition to – flowers, sending plants is another heartfelt gesture. Flowering plants, in particular, are appropriate because the plant continues to grow while the flowers fade, which signifies the beauty and delicacy of life. The plant remaining and growing is a peaceful sentiment that the lost loved one is still present.

Plants are a symbol for life and nature, which is why both green plants and flowering plants provide a sense of comfort and peace. Plants are also a good neutral choice if you’re unsure which type of flower to send.

For more questions about appropriate memorial flowers or plants, please contact Jones Funeral Home by visiting thejonesfh.com or calling815-288-2241.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL61021