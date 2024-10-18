Morrison Community Hospital Supports National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Every October, Morrison Community Hospital proudly participates in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a crucial campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer among women in the United States, affecting approximately 1 in 8 women at some point in their lifetime. The good news is that early detection greatly increases the chances of survival, making regular screenings essential.

For women between the ages of 40 and 49, it’s important to consult with a doctor to determine when to begin mammograms and how often they should be done. Women aged 50 to 74 are advised to get a mammogram every two years, though some may choose more frequent screenings based on individual health needs. Regular mammograms can catch cancer in its early stages, significantly improving treatment outcomes.

Women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer should be particularly proactive about their screenings. Speaking with a healthcare provider can help assess personal risk factors and create an appropriate screening schedule. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the higher the likelihood of successful treatment, underscoring the importance of these conversations.

In addition to offering mammograms, Morrison Community Hospital is committed to providing accessible and compassionate care to women in the community. By participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the hospital aims to encourage women to take proactive steps in protecting their health. Early detection saves lives, and every woman deserves access to the resources that make that possible.

For more information, visit Morrison Community Hospital at 303 North Jackson St. in Morrison, or call 815-772-5546 to arrange an appointment for a mammogram. Take control of your health today and ensure you’re doing everything possible to detect any potential cancer early.

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com