Discover the Joy of Active Learning at Homeschool Gym Time!

The Sterling Park District offers a vibrant new activity that is transforming the way children learn and play at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center in Sterling, IL. For homeschooling families, our Homeschool Gym Time is a game-changer. Imagine a space where kids can explore, grow, and thrive, all while having the time of their life!

At Sterling Park District, we believe that physical activity is the cornerstone of healthy development. Our mega playground, rock wall, and interactive fitness equipment are perfect for keeping your children active and healthy. Homeschool Gym Time offers a safe and engaging environment that promotes social interaction and physical well-being for kids with the guidance of their parents. It’s the perfect complement to your child’s academic curriculum, ensuring they receive a well-rounded education.

Homeschool parents appreciate Homeschool Gym Time, because it offers more than just physical benefits. It offers a wonderful opportunity for parents and children to bond, stay active, socialize, create lasting memories, and enjoy quality time as a family. Homeschool Gym Time helps children develop essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and self-confidence. We combine fun and fitness, ensuring your kids enjoy their time while getting the exercise they need.

Join us for an adventure in learning and fun. For just $2 per child, children ages 3 through 12 can participate every Friday from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. Continuing through December 20th, this is a fantastic opportunity for your child to stay active and engaged. Give your child the gift of health, happiness, and holistic development. Together, we can build a brighter, more active future for our kids in the Sauk Valley area!

For more information, please call Westwood at 815-622-6201 or stop by for a tour of Kid’s Gym at 1900 Westwood Drive, Sterling, IL.

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo