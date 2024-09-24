Surf Internet Secures $10.5 Million Grant to Expand Rural Broadband in Illinois

Surf Internet has secured $10.5 million through the Connect Illinois grant program to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet to underserved rural communities. This grant will directly benefit over 2,500 homes, businesses, and community institutions across Whiteside, Grundy, LaSalle, Lee, and Putnam counties, where reliable internet service has been hard to come by.

Surf is supplementing the Connect Illinois grant with $6.3 million of its own investment to extend its fiber-optic network to addresses and communities adjacent to grant-funded areas. This expansion will focus on areas near Rock Falls, Sterling, Dixon, Ottawa, Morris, and Coal City, along with smaller communities such as Lake Wildwood, Grand Detour, Lost Nation, and Magnolia. Residents and businesses in these areas will soon have access to internet speeds up to 2 gigabits per second, with even higher speeds possible in the future.

“The process of bringing fiber to rural areas takes time, but each connection brings us closer to bridging the digital divide,” said Gene Crusie, CEO of Surf Internet. “Grants like Connect Illinois help us make real progress in reaching those who need it most, one home and one street at a time.”

To support its growing presence in Illinois, Surf Internet recently opened a new office in Naperville. This location will serve as the company’s hub for administrative and financial operations, as well as a meeting point for partnerships and future investments in the state.

Connect Illinois, which launched in 2019, is one of the largest state-funded programs for expanding broadband access, with a goal of connecting homes, businesses, and community organizations across the state.

Surf Internet’s work in Illinois is part of a broader commitment to building advanced fiber-optic networks in rural communities across the Great Lakes region, including Indiana and Michigan. By improving connectivity, Surf Internet is helping to fuel economic growth, enhance educational opportunities, and expand access to healthcare.

To learn more about Surf Internet’s ongoing Illinois construction projects, visit https://surfinternet.com/construction/illinois .