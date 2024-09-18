Benefits of a Tankless Water Heater

When it comes to improving efficiency in your home, some systems – like a tankless water heater - offer incredible advantages for homeowners.

Everyone loves a relaxing, hot shower, but as your standard storage tank water heater starts to wear out, you’ll have to deal with more than just having less hot water available when needed. Here are some of the main benefits of switching to a tankless water heater:

Energy Efficiency and Space Savings: Tankless water heaters have on-demand functionality, meaning they only heat the water when you need it. Standard tank heaters heat the water in constant cycles – even when you aren’t using it. Plus, tankless heaters heat the water much faster than a storage tank heater does, which means you conserve water by not having to let it run for long before it’s hot. Additionally, tankless water heaters take up only a fraction of the footprint that a tank heater does. They can be installed almost anywhere, including on a wall, saving you valuable space in your basement or garage.



Constant Hot Water: Ever run out of hot water during a shower or other warm water use? The key benefit of the on-demand heating in a tankless heater is that the water warms up right when the faucet is turned on, not before. This allows for constant hot water for as long as you need it, since you won’t have to wait for more water to be warmed up.



Fast Return On Investment: Because tankless water heaters eliminate the time water needs to heat up, you’ll save significantly on your utility bills. This means by not wasting water and extra energy, you’ll get a faster return on your investment through cost savings. Furthermore, some tankless water heaters are eligible for tax credits, giving you even more value.



