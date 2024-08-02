Ask Our Solar Engineer: What Happens When I Submit My Power Bill?

To kickstart the solar quote process with Stateline Solar , we need a power bill. But what happens after our team receives your power bill? We sat down with our Solar Project Engineer, Dan, to gain more insight.

Once a potential customer submits their power bill to our sales team, that information is handed over to Dan, who then begins the solar design process.

The Power Bill

To get the design started, we first need to enter information from the customer’s submitted power bill into our design software, Aurora Solar . We look for how much energy the customer consumes monthly over an annual basis so we can customize each proposal to fit specific energy needs.

LiDAR

Our design software utilizes three-dimensional LiDAR data and satellite imagery to determine the distance and height of objects when designing a solar array. This allows us to properly determine the height of buildings, trees, and other obstructions surrounding the array. This technology provides a more precise determination of any shading that could occur on the solar array and allows Dan to see the peak production and performance of the system.

System Mockup

After everything is drawn, Dan will select panels for the project, populate the install location with panels, and ensure that the number of panels will produce the desired offset for each system. Dan tests to ensure that the system is producing this offset, and he will adjust by adding or subtracting panels to make it suitable for the customer’s energy needs. Finally, Dan “strings” the panels together and chooses an inverter for the system.

Once this process is complete, Dan hands off the proposal to our sales team, who will then meet with the customer to share the system design details and provide the customer time to dive into any questions they have.

Contact our team today for a FREE personalized solar consultation!

Stateline Solar

310 W. Main St.

Lena, IL 61048

Ph: (815) 580-3011

statelinesolar.net

Stateline Solar Logo