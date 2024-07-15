Creating a Meaningful Memorial Garden

There are many ways to honor our lost loved ones after they pass. Some people plan special celebrations. Others have outings to their favorite places, and many people just spend time sharing loving memories.

But some tributes can be even more creative and thoughtful, and planning a memorial garden is a wonderful way to honor the person(s) we have lost – especially if they were fond of nature or had an outdoor hobby. Here are some tips to create a meaningful memorial garden to honor your lost loved one(s).

The What and Why of a Memorial Garden

A memorial garden is a place in nature you create to honor the life of a loved one. Typically, the garden is filled with flowers, plants, trees, and other decorative details that your loved one enjoyed, or that remind you of them. You can create the garden either at home or in a public space, where allowed.

Planting the garden can help you grieve in a healthy way while also creating a lasting tribute to your loved one. Additionally, planting and maintaining a garden is a great way to stay active and be among nature; working in a garden can be a form of therapy on its own. It also makes for a lasting place to visit and reflect.

Knowing What to Plant

Select plants that are reflective of your loved one. Perhaps their favorite flowers or a special tree in their memory, and then decorate with other objects like benches, barrels, and flagstones to create a pleasant aesthetic. You can be as creative or as simplistic as you wish.

With some thought and a few items to get started, you can create the perfect memorial for your loved one that you can nurture for years to come.

