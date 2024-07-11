Pool Water Testing: DIY Version

Now that summer is in full swing and you’ve opened your pool, you must make sure the water chemistry remains optimal so the pool is safe for use. The way to accomplish this is by testing the water.

You might have tested for pH balance and chlorine levels while opening the pool, but there are other chemicals and contaminants that could be in the water that you should check for. Here are two ways to test your pool water quickly and accurately.

Basic test strips



Pick up a pack of test strips at Ace Hardware of Dixon. This is the quickest and easiest test. Simply collect a water sample and dip a strip into it. Then hold it up without shaking it for 15-20 seconds and compare the strip to the image on the package. You can then adjust your pool chemicals, if necessary, to get the right match.

2. Use a liquid test kit

Basic liquid test kits work well, but you’ll want to find one that includes phenol red and orthotolidine (OTO) so that the pH and chlorine can be accurately adjusted. Collect a water sample in a container that comes with the kit, adding the required drops of phenol red for the pH and OTO for the chlorine. Holding the sample up to a white background, you’ll compare the water to the scales on the kit. If the water appears redder, the pH is high. If it’s more yellow, the chlorine is high.

Once all the levels are where they need to be and the water is safe from any harmful chemicals, you’ll be able to safely enjoy your pool all summer long. Remember to test the water periodically and make adjustments as needed.

For more information about caring for your pool this summer, visit acehardwaredixon.com or call us at 815-288-7841.

