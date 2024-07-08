Net Metering Changes Coming Soon - What Does This Mean for You?

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was signed into law in September 2021. Now, it’s changing the way ComEd and other energy providers are crediting those with renewable energy sources. This change will take place on January 1, 2025. However, there are still many questions involved with this development.

What is net metering?

Net metering is a great incentive that your electric utility may offer. The purpose of the net meter is to measure power “delivered” to your house or “received” by the utility from your solar array.

At the end of the month, excess kWh credits are used to offset power delivered to your house. The “net” power delivered to your house forms the basis for calculating your electric bill for that month. Depending on your utility, excess credits expire at the end of each quarter, bi-annually, or annually and could have a “use it or lose it” policy.

So, what’s the difference come January 1, 2025?

Currently, ComEd offers 1:1 net metering that applies to the supply, delivery, and fees you are billed. On January 1, 2025, ComEd will change net metering to apply to only the supply portion of the power bill. Net metering will not affect the delivery and fees section of your power bills.

Does this change if I am currently producing solar energy?

If your solar array is installed and certificate of completion is applied for before December 13, 2024, your system will be grandfathered in with 1:1 net metering and will not be affected by the net metering change. If you have been considering going solar, now is the best time to take advantage of the best incentives available to you.

How can I learn more?

You can learn more by calling Stateline Solar or stopping in with any questions you may have about net metering changes and how you can act now to take advantage of the current net metering benefits!

