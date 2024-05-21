Sterling Park District Unveils Exciting Summer Athletics Programs

This summer, the Sterling Park District invites young athletes to enhance their skills and engage in healthy competition through a variety of sports programs hosted at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center. Catering to various age groups and skill levels, these clinics and camps are designed to nurture talent and foster a love for sports.

Basketball Skills Clinic

For aspiring basketball players in grades 3 through 8, the Basketball Skills Clinic is an excellent opportunity to hone fundamental skills. Held in Building #3 at Westwood, the clinic will focus on proper basketball techniques and fundamentals. Coaches Kathryn Rowzee and A.J. Glassburn are excited to be a part of this inclusive program, welcoming participants of all abilities. Registrants by May 26th will secure their spot and receive a special clinic T-shirt.

Flag Football Camp

The Flag Football Camp is set to prepare young athletes for the fall season. Tailored for children from first grade to fifth grade, this camp offers a mix of exciting drills and scrimmage games. Under the guidance of Coach Brian, participants will deepen their understanding of football. Be sure to register by July 10th to receive a camp T-shirt.

Youth Soccer Camp

For those looking for a fun and engaging summer activity, the Youth Soccer Camp promises not only skill development, but a great time. Directed by Coach Gabe, this camp will cover the basics of soccer with a strong emphasis on proper technique. The camp is open to children from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade, making it ideal for young soccer enthusiasts at any skill level. Registrations completed by June 23rd come with a camp T-shirt.

Participants can easily register online at sterlingparks.org , where new and returning users can set up or log into their account without service fees. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a summer filled with sports, learning, and fun at the Sterling Park District!

For more information, please contact:

Brian Totey, Athletics Manager

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-2219

sterlingparks.org

btotey@sterlingparks.org

