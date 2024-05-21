Sterling Park District Unveils Exciting Summer Athletics Programs

This summer, the Sterling Park District invites young athletes to enhance their skills and engage in healthy competition through a variety of sports programs hosted at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center. Catering to various age groups and skill levels, these clinics and camps are designed to nurture talent and foster a love for sports.
Basketball Skills Clinic
For aspiring basketball players in grades 3 through 8, the Basketball Skills Clinic is an excellent opportunity to hone fundamental skills. Held in Building #3 at Westwood, the clinic will focus on proper basketball techniques and fundamentals. Coaches Kathryn Rowzee and A.J. Glassburn are excited to be a part of this inclusive program, welcoming participants of all abilities. Registrants by May 26th will secure their spot and receive a special clinic T-shirt.
Flag Football Camp
The Flag Football Camp is set to prepare young athletes for the fall season. Tailored for children from first grade to fifth grade, this camp offers a mix of exciting drills and scrimmage games. Under the guidance of Coach Brian, participants will deepen their understanding of football. Be sure to register by July 10th to receive a camp T-shirt.
Youth Soccer Camp
For those looking for a fun and engaging summer activity, the Youth Soccer Camp promises not only skill development, but a great time. Directed by Coach Gabe, this camp will cover the basics of soccer with a strong emphasis on proper technique. The camp is open to children from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade, making it ideal for young soccer enthusiasts at any skill level. Registrations completed by June 23rd come with a camp T-shirt.
Participants can easily register online at sterlingparks.org, where new and returning users can set up or log into their account without service fees. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a summer filled with sports, learning, and fun at the Sterling Park District!
For more information, please contact:
Brian Totey, Athletics Manager
Sterling Park District
1913 3rd Ave.
Sterling, IL 61081
Ph: 815-622-2219