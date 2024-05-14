Celebrating Dedication: National Nurses Week and EMS Week

This May, Morrison Community Hospital is proud to recognize and celebrate two pivotal groups within our healthcare community: our dedicated nursing staff and our emergency medical technicians (EMTs). These celebrations not only highlight the individual and collective contributions of these professionals, but also underscore their critical roles in healthcare.

National Nurses Week: Honoring Our Nurses

National Nurses Week, celebrated annually from May 6 - 10, coincided with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The week provided a moment to reflect on the immense dedication, care, and expertise that nurses bring to their roles. Nurses are at the forefront of patient care, offering not just medical treatment, but also emotional support to patients and their families. This year, we highlighted our daily recognition activities to show appreciation for our nursing staff’s relentless commitment and resilience.

EMS Week: Commemorating 50 Years of Service

Following closely is National EMS Week from May 19 - 25, marking a significant milestone — the 50th anniversary of the first National EMS Week. This week is dedicated to our EMTs, who are constantly ready to respond to calls for help, regardless of time or circumstance. EMS work is about living in the moment, focusing intently on the needs of the person in front of them. This year, we not only honor those who paved the way in EMS, but also those who continue to advance this vital field, ensuring a robust future for the next generation of EMTs.

As we recognize these essential teams, we reflect on the past lessons that shape our current practices and look forward to continued innovation in both nursing and emergency medical services. Our celebrations are more than just a token of thanks; they are a reaffirmation of our commitment to support and enhance the abilities of nurses and EMTs to serve our communities effectively.

Together, let’s honor the hard work and sacrifices of these incredible professionals who make health care their life’s work.

