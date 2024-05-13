Cleaning and Preparing Your Grill for Summer

Springtime is here, and with summer just around the corner, grilling season has arrived!

Cookouts are a time-honored tradition. While you can cook outside year round, firing up the grill or your smoker on warm weekends and summer evenings is especially enjoyable.

But before you have your first cookout this season, it’s important to remember a few things about cleaning and maintaining your grill.

If you’re ready for a new grill or smoker, you’ll want to make sure you have the right one for your needs. There are many choices for grills, smokers, fryers and pizza ovens in different sizes and configurations to choose from. If you already have the equipment you need, then it’s a simple matter of maintenance.

Cleaning and maintaining your grill is a simple process you can do in a few steps:

Light (or turn on) the grill and close the lid until it reaches cooking temperature. Then turn it off and let it cool down. Scrub the grates with a wire brush and warm, soapy water.



Soak the grates in warm water and dish soap for an hour. This will break up the greasy residue. Once soaked, rinse them and scrub them again.



Use a shop vac to clean out any ash and food particles inside the grill, keeping them clear of burners (if using a gas or electric grill) to improve airflow and allow for even heat.



In addition, you can find many helpful cleaning solutions and tools for outdoor cooking at your local Ace Hardware in Dixon.

These are just some basic tips to help keep your grill maintained and ready to perform all summer long. For more great grilling tips and recipes, and to shop top brands, stop in or visit acehardwaredixon.com , or call us at 815-288-7841.

Ace Hardware & Outdoor Center

900 N Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ace Hardware Dixon logo