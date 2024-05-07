Remembering Our Mothers on Mother’s Day

Navigating the grief of losing a family member is always difficult, and can be a particular challenge when we lose a parent.

The feelings of grief might be especially strong during holidays, birthdays, and other occasions that directly remind us of the person we’ve lost. If you’re dealing with the loss of your mother in particular, then Mother’s Day can bring about many emotions – but there are ways to make the day more memorable and enjoyable.

If you’ve lost your mom, you can still celebrate Mother’s Day as you did before, only remembering and honoring her in new ways on this special day.

Visit Your Mother’s Gravesite

Taking some time to visit your mother’s grave on Mother’s Day is a respectful, loving gesture. It is good to sit and share memories, leave flowers – especially her favorite kind – and enjoy some peaceful moments with her.

Do Something She Enjoyed

There are many activities you might think of that your mom enjoyed, which you can now take on in her memory. Listen to her favorite album. Dine at her favorite restaurant. Watch a movie she liked. These are healthy activities that can offer comfort and remind yourself that she’s still with you in spirit.

Be with Yourself

When grieving, it’s important to take time for yourself, too. Doing something you enjoy, like exercising, reading a book, or just taking a moment to pause and reflect on your memories are all good ways to cope while still connecting with your mom.

For insights on how to remember our moms this Mother's Day, or for information on funeral services including advanced planning, please visit thejonesfh.com or call us at 815-288-2241.

