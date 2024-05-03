Always Ready: Mobile Energy Solutions

Sometimes, being prepared for anything can be seen as a little obsessive, or it can be essential to the health and safety of your family. Being prepared also ensures you’re enjoying a hobby or lifestyle. Considering mobile solar energy solutions from Lion Energy, a mobile energy solution company, may provide you peace of mind in all situations when it comes to power.

Energy Banks

For times like athletic events, hiking trips, camping and more, access to charging ports for smaller devices aren’t always readily available. Luckily, Lion Energy offers mobile power banks . These smaller power devices are capable of charging smaller items like phones, laptops, tablets, and other small tech devices all at once.

Generators

Need something with a little more power for the unexpected? Consider a solar generator . These items generate power from a solar panel charge and can power larger appliances. Be sure to use your power unit regularly so you know how to use it when you need to use it. Some generators also may qualify for a 30% federal tax credit - please discuss with your financial advisor.

Lithium Batteries

For those who want a safe, environmentally-friendly battery while camping/RVing, Lion Energy offers auxiliary lithium power batteries that can be recharged from solar energy in as little as seven hours. These batteries are expandable, so you can add more batteries if you need a more powerful production. To top it all off, the batteries are Bluetooth compatible, meaning you can monitor your battery’s health and performance right on your phone.

Lion Energy also offers small solar panels to recharge generators. Each energy solution requires different sized panels, and Lion Energy sells kits to ensure you are purchasing the correct solar array to power your generator.

Interested in a mobile power solution? Contact the professionals at Stateline Solar to get started:

