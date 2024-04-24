Tips for Opening Your Swimming Pool This Spring

Spring will be in full swing soon, and that means warmer weather and time spent outdoors. For swimming pool owners, this is an exciting time of year because you’ll soon be able to enjoy all that fun in the water with friends and family.

The thought of opening your pool may seem like a distant challenge right now. But here are some simple steps to make your pool opening go faster and more smoothly this year.

Clean and Survey

Take time to clean the pool area of leaves and debris left over from the winter. Inspect your deck for any damage or wear and tear, and make sure any deck furniture is in good condition. Check all pool-related hardware such as slides, ladders, and diving boards for damage.

Check Your Chemicals

Make sure you have all the necessary chemicals ready to open the pool. This includes a test kit to check the water’s chemistry, along with chlorine, shock treatment, algae treatment, and filter cleaners. If you’re running low from last season, this is the perfect time to stock up on supplies at Ace Hardware of Dixon.

Complete the Opening

Once you’ve cleaned the area and obtained all the right chemicals, it’s a pretty straightforward process to finish opening the pool:

Remove the cover, then clean and store it



Inspect the pool; remove drain plugs, then test the filter and pump



Check all tiles and surfaces, and clean as needed



Fill the pool to waterline and clean any debris from the bottom



Run the filter for 24 hours



Test the water with new testing strips and add the necessary chemicals



Run the filter again for a few days, and clear out any remaining debris



When the water is clear and chlorine levels are set – go swimming!



For more information, or for the products to get your pool ready, visit acehardwaredixon.com or call us at 815-288-7841.

