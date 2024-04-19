MCH Celebrates National Foot Health Awareness Month in April!

April is National Foot Health Awareness Month, a great time to spread awareness about opportunities for podiatric care. At Morrison Community Hospital, Dr. David Yeager is an incredible podiatric surgeon who excels in his area of specialty.

Dr. Yeager is board-certified in Foot and Ankle Reconstruction by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, and is a fellow of the American Society of Podiatric Surgeons and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He has performed over 5,500 surgeries throughout his career. He lectures nationally and internationally on wound care and surgical procedures, and is one of only a few surgeons who performs total ankle implants. Dr. Yeager believes in a team approach to medicine, stating, “Without key players on our health care team working together, there is no way the patient can cross over the goal line to achieve a healthier lifestyle.”

Dr. Yeager served as President of the Illinois Podiatric Medical Association and sat on the Board of the American Podiatric Medical Association. He has also volunteered to perform complimentary foot screenings for the past sixteen years for the Elks Crippled Children Clinic.

At his new office, located at 841 North Galena in Dixon, Dr. Yeager treats patients each Tuesday from Oregon and other communities surrounding the Dixon area. “Serving the people of Whiteside, Lee, and Ogle counties has always been a passion of mine,” he explained. “Treating patients who can now ambulate pain-free is the most rewarding experience a podiatric surgeon can achieve.” New patients with same-day appointments are welcome.

“Patients are the heart and soul of our clinic,” said Dr. Yeager. “Without a solid bond between physician and patient, the goal of good health is difficult to attain.” To make an appointment with Dr. Yeager, please call Morrison Community Hospital at 815-772-5538.

For more information, contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-4003

www.morrisonhospital.com