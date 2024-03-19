Morrison Community Hospital Welcomes Dr. Asad Jamal to the Team!

Morrison Community Hospital is proud to welcome Dr. Asad Jamal, a new Family Practice Doctor in the Morrison Family Care Clinic. Dr. Jamal graduated from Kazakh National Medical University in Almaty, Kazakhstan, then completed his Residency at Loyola University/Cook County Hospital in 2006.

Dr. Jamal practiced at Forest Park Hospital in St. Louis, Stroger Hospital in Chicago, and KSB in Dixon before transferring to Morrison Community Hospital.

He is a board-certified Family Practice physician with the Society of Hospital Medicine, and is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine.

The MCH Family Care Clinic was completely renovated in 2016, and is now conveniently located on the main level of the hospital. It offers affordable family-oriented care, including vaccinations; preventative exams; and work, school, sports, and DOT physicals. Over 18,000 patients visit annually, with an increasing number coming from outside the Morrison community. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Family Care Clinic is open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

To schedule an appointment, please give us a call at 815-772-5511.

The Morrison Community Hospital Family Care Clinic offers our patients one-on-one, personal care that is unmatched by any other area facility.

Morrison Community Hospital was recognized for being in the top 10% of all Critical Access Hospitals in the country for exceptional outpatient quality of care, as well as being a high-achieving HCAHPS hospital.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Jamal, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com