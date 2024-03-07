Preparing Your Lawn for Spring and Summer

Although winter has not yet released us from its cold grasp, spring is just around the corner.

Soon it will be time to get your lawn and landscaping ready for the season. Not only is a well-manicured lawn good for nature and pest reduction, it is an aesthetically pleasing feature of your home’s exterior that you can brag about to your friends and neighbors.

As we inch closer to spring, here are some basic lawn care tips to help you have the greenest, healthiest yard possible.

Hold Off on the Fertilizer



With the ground thawing, you may be tempted to start sprinkling grass seed and fertilizer for your garden. But studies show it’s not the right time. Instead, wait until later in the spring when the grass starts to noticeably grow before putting any seed down. This will allow the roots time to strengthen.

Go Easy on the Water



We may have another snow shower or two, plus plenty of that early spring rain. Keep the lawn watering to a minimum – at least until the ground is fully dried. If you see the grass begin to wilt, you’ll know it’s time to water it.

Use the Right Products for Weed Control



Pulling weeds is annoying, but worst of all they can ruin the look of a good lawn. Now is the time to get ahead of the issue with pre-emergent herbicides. Use it on spots of your lawn and garden that are prone to weed growth. Along with proper seeding, you’ll be sure that grass and lush foliage only grow where they should.

Ace Hardware of Dixon has all the products you’ll need to prepare your lawn for spring and summer. For more lawn care tips, visit acehardwaredixon.com or call us at 815-288-7841.

Ace Hardware & Outdoor Center

900 N Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ace Hardware Dixon logo