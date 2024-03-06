How to Write a Meaningful Obituary

The obituary is an important part of the process when someone passes. It serves as the official announcement of the death, and provides information of any visitation, funeral, or other services.

Additionally, the obituary should contain details about the person’s life and interests, surviving family, and other information that helps tell the story of the person who died.

Writing an obituary follows a general formula, but crafting a concise, meaningful obituary can be challenging for some. You’ll first want to check with the funeral home or whoever is handling the final arrangements to help plan the obituary. They can provide guidance, so you’ll be ready to start drafting the copy. Here are some tips to get started, and what to make sure to include.

Include key details about the person’s life – when and where they were born, what they did for a living, where they lived, their age, and if appropriate, how they passed.

Write a summary of their interests and hobbies.

Mention family members who previously passed away, as well as those who survived.

Share details about the service(s), including the dates and times, what type of service(s) will be held, and whether they are private or public.

Include the contact information and location of where donations or flowers can be sent.

Make sure to fact-check everything for accuracy and relevance.

Proof the obituary several times, and have another person read it as well to check for errors, misspellings, or other mistakes.



Although these points should be considered, the structure and style of the obituary is largely up to you. A well-written, engaging obituary is a lasting record of a person’s life and death, and can help provide peace of mind for surviving friends and family.

