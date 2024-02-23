Grief Counseling During Winter

Wintertime has innate challenges for many people, beyond the cold weather. We may feel more isolated, the days feel longer, and often seasonal depression can increase. These things can be made even more difficult when grieving the loss of a loved one.

That is why seeking grief counseling is important and has many benefits.

Everyone deals with grief in their own way, but sometimes the winter can make the feelings of grief – sadness, guilt, or anger – more intense and make it even harder to ask for help. Between the lack of warm sunlight, less outdoor activity, and bad habits like eating sweets or exercising less (all of which can increase in winter), grieving can feel heavier.

But it’s important to remember that grief counseling exists to help you cope in healthy ways.

Talking with your loved ones is a great place to start, and it’s beneficial to share your feelings. But sometimes, seeking professional support is equally – if not more – helpful for coping.

Looking for support groups beyond your loved ones is proactive and is a good sign of overcoming grief.

You can find several local grief counselors or support groups online for both in-person and virtual sessions. Whether in a one-on-one setting or in a group with others, professional counseling can help you navigate your grief, even during the bleakness of winter.

Additionally, there are several things you can do for yourself to help your grieving journey during this time of year. These may include:

Going outside for a walk (weather permitting)



Doing productive tasks like cleaning, organizing, or even cooking a new recipe



Gathering with friends and family, and trying to remain socially active



For more information or questions about grief management, please visit thejonesfh.com , or call us at 815-288-2241.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL 61021