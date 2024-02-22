Although we’re still mired in the frosty throes of winter, it’s never too early to start thinking about spring. With warmer weather (hopefully) being here before too long, now is a good time to start thinking about the equipment needed to tackle your lawn care.

This starts with finding the right lawnmower for your needs.

With so many options and styles available, choosing a lawnmower for your home depends on your yard size, budget, and comfort level.

If your land is less than a half-acre, then a standard mower – either push or self-propelled – will do just fine. If you have a lawn bigger than that, then a riding mower may be a good option. For most homeowners, a standard lawnmower is an affordable, necessary tool that is easy to store and maintain.

Push or Self-Propelled?

Push mowers are economical and require less maintenance than self-propelled. They also provide you with more exercise while mowing the lawn, as you control the pace.

Self-propelled mowers, on the other hand, help you get the job done faster and with less effort. All you have to do is steer. This can be particularly helpful if you have to navigate hills.

Gas or Electric?

Push versus self-propelled isn’t the only decision you’ll have to make. Gas mowers require a bit more maintenance and special fuel to operate. Additionally, the larger the engine in a gas mower, the heavier cutting it will be able to handle.

Electric lawnmowers are quieter to run and only need the battery to be charged in order to operate it. Like the engine size in a gas mower, the higher the voltage in the battery means more cutting power and battery life.

