February is Career Technical Education (CTE) Month

Sauk Valley Community College (SVCC) proudly celebrates Career Technical Education (CTE) Month. As we celebrate our students during February, we reflect on the transformative power of CTE programs and the profound impact they have on individuals and on our community.

Our dedication to providing exceptional technical education to our community is clear in the variety of career pathways that SVCC offers. Whether it’s the sparks flying in our welding program, the compassionate care fostered in the health professions, the digital frontiers explored in computer science, or the foundations laid in early childhood education, the CTE programs at SVCC not only set students up for success, but help meet the needs in our local workforce.

Our programs are crafted with the Sauk Valley region in mind. Combining exceptional classroom education with hands-on training, we are able to provide well-rounded employees to our local workforce. Frequent communication and collaborations with local industry members ensure that our programs are not just academically sound, but are also aligned with the current needs of area industries, ensuring our students have a career after graduation.

As we celebrate CTE Month, Sauk Valley Community College proudly reflects on the successes of our students both in the classroom and in our workforce. Our CTE programs are not just about teaching skills; they are about crafting futures for families and building a strong workforce in the Sauk Valley.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu